VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/25/2024

Wednesday September 25, 2024

1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the roadway.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject with back pain.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos to assist an Adult Parole Officer.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Harrison Township to contact a resident for Van Wert Police.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of possible drug activity. Clarissa La’Neeta Jones, 28, of Ada was arrested on two counts of drug paraphernalia, both fourth degree misdemeanors. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation with additional charges possible.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Tully Township with concerns about the welfare of some children.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having chest pain.

11:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.