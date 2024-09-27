VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/26/2024

Thursday September 26, 2024

3:22 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering, and theft.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Tully Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the Adult Parole Officer.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of hearing gun fire and a suspicious vehicle in the area.

8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a subject who was ill.