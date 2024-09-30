VWCO Sheriff’s activity 9/28/2024

Saturday September 28, 2024

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of breaking and entering, and theft. The incident remains under investigation.

6:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of four loose dogs that got into their chickens.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a complaint of fraud.

9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:06 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain. Van Wert EMS was dispatched to meet with Wren for a paramedic assist.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a complaint of theft.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

12:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Steet in the Village of Elgin on a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs on the streets.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a subject on a dirt bike riding on their property.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No additional information is available currently.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert. The incident was investigated by the Van Wert City Police.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pollock Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.