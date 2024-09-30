VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/27/2024

Friday September 27, 2024

3:22 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Myers Road in Willshire Township for subject giving birth.

4:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of breaking and entering, and theft of a 2024 Honda CRF250R dirt bike.

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the area for a stolen vehicle out of the City of Van Wert.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a controlled substance being in a vehicle. The substance was seized, and the incident remains under investigation.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

11:40 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject possibility having heart related issues.

12:06 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check for a stolen vehicle that was taken from the City of Van Wert.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to deliver a message to a resident in reference a family emergency.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Juvenile Court for a child support violation. Benjamin L. Seibert, 33, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of an out of state vehicle being parked in their drive. Deputies arrived and it was found to be the stolen vehicle out of the City of Van Wert. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a power lines down and traffic backed up.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of three loose dogs.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Poe Road in Ridge Township for a report of two semi-trucks parked on the roadway having it blocked.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of trespassing.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire, Wren Fire and EMS, and Ohio City EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Zachary Mies of Harrison Township was eastbound pulling out of an alley onto Ohio 49. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joanne Vannett of Van Wert was southbound on Ohio 49 near Main St. Mies pulled out of the alley and failed to yield, causing a T-bone collision. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. All occupants of the Silverado were treated at the scene by Wren EMS. Vannett was transported to Van Wert Health by Ohio City EMS for non-life threatening injuries and a passenger was transported to Adams Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of a tree down across the roadway.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of a loose dog.