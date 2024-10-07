VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/4/2024

Friday October 4, 2024

3:28 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire and EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert. The incident was investigated by the Van Wert City Police.

9:22 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject experiencing weakness.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township for a report of oil being spilled on the roadway.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for an activated carbon monoxide detector.