VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/5/2024

Saturday October 5, 2024

3:06 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:03 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire and EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a report of a semi-truck parked on the roadway.

11:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an automated crash detection alert on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township, the incident was unfounded.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a calf.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a report of criminal damaging.

4:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of aggravated menacing.

5:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject highly intoxicated and unable to walk.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a loose dog.

5:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in the Cit of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a brush fire.