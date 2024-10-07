VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/6/2024

Sunday October 6, 2024

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of three vehicles in the area spotlighting property.

1:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

3:35 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hartsock Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a complaint of a subject violating a protection order.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on College Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist who was lost.

4:01 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire, Wren Fire and Ohio City Fire to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a field fire.

5:31 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to a location on Ohio 49 in Mercer County for a field fire.

6:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for cattle in the roadway.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Upperman Road in Washington Township to speak with a resident from the City of Delphos on a complaint of harassment.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a mini-bike being ridden on the roadway and being reckless.

9:14 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with injuries to their toes.