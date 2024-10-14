VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/11/2024

Friday October 11, 2024

3:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for three loose dogs.

5:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a report of two sheep and a goat in the roadway.

6:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a subject violating a protection order. Frank Leroy Ross, 56, of Middle Point was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility after being charged with violation of a protection order, a fifth degree felony.

10:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township for a subject having a seizure.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren and Willshire Fire, and Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to Ohio 49 at Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a motor vehicle crash. A 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Darvon Light of Decatur, Indiana, was eastbound on W. Jackson St., while a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by David Lichtensteiger of Harrison Township was southbound on Ohio 49. Light stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded but failed to yield to the semi. Light was transported to Adams County Memorial Hospital by Ohio City EMS.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road for a motor vehicle crash on private property involving a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

12:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of criminal mischief.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal mischief.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a possible breaking and entering.