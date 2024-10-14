VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/12/2024

Saturday October 12, 2024

1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a report of menacing.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of aggravated menacing.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of juveniles shooting guns without proper equipment.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pollock Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of an unconscious subject in a vehicle.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of an ATV being on the roadway.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Lincoln Highway in Tully Township on a complaint of theft.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.