VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/19/2024

Saturday October 19, 2024

5:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a noise disturbance.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a subject who was ill.

9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Flager Road in Liberty Township for a combine that struck utility lines.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Harriston Township for a report of criminal damaging.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs on the streets.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on John Brown Road in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a report of a combine fire on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for probation violation. Jared Wayne Shaffer, 25, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 near Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit one was eastbound on U.S. 30 near the Ohio 66 overpass and was struck by Unit two. Unit two left the scene. No injuries were reported.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township looking for a report of a suspicious vehicle coming from the Village of Payne on Ohio 49.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Becker Road in Washington Township of a dispute.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a complaint of gunshots being heard.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of gunshots being heard.