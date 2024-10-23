Farm Credit Mid-America offers support

Submitted information

Farm Credit Mid-America is now accepting applications for its Customer Scholarships and Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars Program. Over the past decade, Farm Credit Mid-America has awarded more than $2 million in financial and educational support to deserving students pursuing careers that promote agriculture and rural communities.

Customer Scholarships are available to the children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers pursuing careers related to agriculture or rural communities. Applicants can attend an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational school or trade school.

“We want to encourage young people to pursue these careers and support them in their journey because we recognize they will be the future of our industry,” said Randy Barbee, community investment manager at Farm Credit Mid-America. “Through direct financial support, we are working to secure the future of agriculture and rural communities.”

The Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program is available to rising college sophomores and juniors pursuing careers in agriculture. Each year more than 25 students receive $5,000 in financial support over two academic years. In addition to financial aid, recipients also participate in onsite learning and travel experiences aimed at developing leadership skills and enhancing financial literacy.

“The financial support provided through the scholarship is extremely helpful, but on top of that, you get to meet great people in the field,” said Victoria Holliday, a recent Farm Credit Mid-America Scholar. “It’s nice to be surrounded by others who have similar goals to you and bounce ideas off of each other.”

Students who meet the eligibility requirements for a Farm Credit Mid-America scholarship are encouraged to apply before the December 15, 2024, deadline. Customer Scholarship applicants are encouraged to apply before the January 15, 2025 deadline. Recipients for both programs will be announced in 2025.

“It’s important to support college students who are interested in agriculture because we’re the future of the industry,” said Daniel Lester, a recent Farm Credit Mid-America Scholar. “If I could talk to other students, I would tell them to apply for the program in a heartbeat. It opens many doors to new friends, experiences and opportunities.”

To learn more about Farm Credit Mid-America’s scholarship programs or to submit an application, visit www.fcma.com/scholarships.