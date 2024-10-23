VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/22/2024
Tuesday October 22, 2024
12:08 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of a possible overdose.
4:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries reported.
5:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries reported.
9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a loose dog.
12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy I.O.O.F Cemetery in Tully Township.
12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township.
1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an abandoned 911 call on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township.
2:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid for a field fire in Mercer County.
2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a dog being tied to a stop sign.
3:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who has fallen.
4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of a juvenile being assaulted.
4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to a residence on Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a carbon monoxide alarm.
6:18 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township for a report of a combine fire.
6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in York Township for a child custody dispute.
7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willow Ridge Lane in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property.
10:50 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject in a patient medical lift device that stopped working.
11:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of debris in the roadway.
POSTED: 10/23/24 at 7:58 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement