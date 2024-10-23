VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/22/2024

Tuesday October 22, 2024

12:08 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of a possible overdose.

4:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries reported.

5:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries reported.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy I.O.O.F Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an abandoned 911 call on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township.

2:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid for a field fire in Mercer County.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a dog being tied to a stop sign.

3:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who has fallen.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of a juvenile being assaulted.

4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to a residence on Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a carbon monoxide alarm.

6:18 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township for a report of a combine fire.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in York Township for a child custody dispute.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willow Ridge Lane in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

10:50 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject in a patient medical lift device that stopped working.

11:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of debris in the roadway.