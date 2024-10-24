FBC to welcome guest speaker

Submitted information

First Baptist Church of Van Wert welcomes Dr. Daniel Anderson as the speaker on Sunday, November 3. The morning service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Dr Anderson is the president at Appalachian Bible College in Mount Hope, West Virginia.

The passion of Dr. Anderson’s life and ministry has centered upon nurturing servants for the fields of the world. The motto of Appalachian Bible College, “Because Life is for Service”, captures his heart.