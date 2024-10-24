Local church to celebrate anniversary

The Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., Van Wert, is celebrating the church’s 42nd anniversary on Sunday, November 3. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. and the anniversary celebration will begin at 10:45 a.m. in the church’s main auditorium. This is also “time change Sunday.”

Paula Cilli

Guest Gospel singer, Paula Cilli from Lima, will be singing a mini-concert during the 10:45 a.m. service.

“I have been singing since I can remember,” she said. “I loved to sing. My Faith in the Lord has brought me through so much. I lost my husband in January 2022, so I have thrown myself back into my music and my singing, which is also a passion to me. I love what I do, and I love using it to God‘s glory.”

Pastor Jim C. Burns will also be bringing a brief Bible challenge during the 10:45 a.m.service.

A free hog roast dinner will be served to all who attend, right after the anniversary service.

For more information, check out the church’s Facebook page at the Liberty Baptist Church, Van Wert, Ohio.