VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/23/2024

Wednesday October 23, 2024

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

7:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harner Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two cows loose.

7:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of several dogs.

11:52 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Kill Road in Allen County for a brush fire.

11:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a subject with a possible injury.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Goodwin Road in York Township to check a report of dogs possibly being abandoned.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having chest pain.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of breaking and entering. Luis O. Barajas Jr., 43, of Paulding was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. Danielle R. Ripke, 39, of Payne was arrested and charged with fifth degree felony breaking and entering, and fourth degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.