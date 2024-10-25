VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/24/2024

Thursday October 24, 2024

1:19 a.m. – Deputies check an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy and Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a possible stolen vehicle out of Fulton County.

3:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

5:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic dispute.

6:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Williams Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of a loose dog.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Euclid Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a loose dog.

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling weak.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of menacing.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of hunters trespassing.

7:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a report of a field fire.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of theft.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a stray dog.