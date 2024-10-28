VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/25/2024

Friday October 25, 2024

2:39 a.m. –Deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy. After further investigation and testing, the driver of the vehicle, Bailee Joseph Puckett, 24, of Convoy was charged with DUI, a first degree misdemeanor, and open container, a minor misdemeanor. Puckett was issued a citation to appear in court.

4:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:42 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

7:15 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 for a motor vehicle crash. A 2010 Ford Flex driven by Marlin L. Wittung of Van Wert was exiting off U.S. 224 ramp towards U.S. Route 30 westbound, negotiating the curve and ran off the left side of the road, into the ditch, and came to rest on the embankment just north of the roadway at U.S. 30 westbound lane. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and Wittung was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Convoy EMS for complaints of head pain. Unit One was towed from the scene by Superior Collision. Wittung stated he was trying to find the brake to slow down and hit the gas and accelerated.

7:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Tully Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of identity fraud.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ward Road in Tully Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a complaint of misuse of a credit card.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a report of two loose dogs.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of domestic violence. Angel Mae Diamond Jade Rorer, 20, of Washington Township was arrested and charged with domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 near the Indiana State Line. The incident was found to have occurred in Indiana and was investigated by Indiana authorities.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township to contact a resident for Indiana authorities.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:55 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.