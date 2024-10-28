VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/26/2024

Saturday October 26, 2024

2:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

3:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township attempting to locate a vehicle for the Van Wert Police Department.

5:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a domestic dispute.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog. No injuries were reported.

10:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Vine Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a bird. No injuries were reported.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township for a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was later located.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for Paulding County.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless operation.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pollock Road in Tully Township for a report of domestic violence. The suspect in the incident left prior to deputies’ arrival. A warrant has been issued for the suspect, Mandy Shea Jones, 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:46 p.m. – Dispatched the Convoy Marshal to a residence on Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of breaking and entering, and theft from an outbuilding.

6:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township to standby for a child exchange.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township attempting to locate a subject who may have been in mental distress.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of a suspicious subject.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a subject trespassing.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert. During the stop it was discovered that a subject had an active warrant issued out of Van Wert Municipal Court. Eric Seth Pedemonti, 34, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.