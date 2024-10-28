VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/27/2024

Sunday October 27, 2024

1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

3:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to residential fire alarm on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.

4:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a utility pole and lines down in the roadway. By debris left at the scene it is believed the pole was struck by a 2008 Ford F450. The incident remains under investigation.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm at a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a mailbox being struck.

11:02 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a subject having severe pain.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a lose dog.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to a loose dog.

2:31 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to assist with a fire on Ohio 118 in Mercer County.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Masters Road in Jennings Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township for a dog that was involved passenger in an earlier motor vehicle crash.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a subject that had fallen.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of hunters trespassing.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a complaint of motorcyclist sitting along the roadway with no lights.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police with a motor vehicle crash on Shannon Street in the Cit of Van Wert.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Joshua D. Sargent, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Shenk Road in Washington Township.