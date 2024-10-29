VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/28/2024

Monday October 28, 2024

6:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Deputies arrived in the area and were unable to locate the incident.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of hunters trespassing.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rank Road in Ridge Township for a report of a possible stolen vehicle that had been tracked to that location. The vehicle at the location was found not to be the correct vehicle.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

11:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

3:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a leg injury.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of two vehicles that drove through a section of roadway that was closed causing damage to freshly poured concrete.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of vehicles parked in the roadway.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref concern of an adult being abused and or neglected in the Village of Convoy.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in looking for a vehicle.