VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/29/2024

Tuesday October 29, 2024

6:00 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road having difficulty breathing.

6:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township checking the area for a missing juvenile that had been tracked to the area.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2025 Volvo Semi and a 2010 Dodge Caliber were traveling eastbound near Lincoln Highway, the vehicles struck each other when passing. No injuries were reported.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove debris from the roadway.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a report of identity theft.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding a go-cart on the streets.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.