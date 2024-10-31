VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/30/2024

Wednesday October 30, 2024

2:03 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for a probation violation. Tasha N. Mattix, 41, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose cow.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of vehicles parked in the roadway.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a subject running in the roadway.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of Liberty Union Road for a complaint of a broken utility wire blowing in the roadway.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious subject running in the field.

2:17 p.m. – Dispatched Scott, Van Wert, and Middle Point Fire Departments to a report of a field fire on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township. Deputies responded to assist with traffic control.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Tomlinson Cemetery in Mercer County.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call. Middle Point EMS was dispatched for a subject with rib pain.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to Dutch John Road and Convoy Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Griffin Brinkman of Kalida was eastbound on Convoy Road approaching the intersection of Dutch John Road. A 2009 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Wilbur Williamson of Union Township was northbound on Dutch John Road approaching the intersection of Convoy Road. Brinkman slowed for the stop sign but did not completely stop, then continued into the intersection and was struck by Williamson. No injuries were reported.

5:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject with rib pain.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle, and possibly an altercation.

7:52 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.