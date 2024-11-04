Van Wert Police blotter 10/27-11/2/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 27 – arrested Eric S. Pedemonti, 34, on an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Sunday, October 27 – an accident report was taken in the 700 block of N. Walnut St.

Sunday, October 27 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Sunday, October 27 – conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, October 27 – arrested Rick Hedrick for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, October 27 – property was found in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, October 27 – after investigating a crash near S. Shannon St. and W. Ervin Rd, officers arrested John Mares of Van Wert for OVI, failure to reinstate his operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident and assured clear distance ahead.

Sunday, October 27 – arrested Joshua D. Sargent, 43, on an active warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Sunday, October 27 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 900 block of E. Main St. As a result, Landon Wiley Delaise was arrested.

Monday, October 28 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, October 28 – charged Matthew Curtis Dodds, 42, of Van Wert with criminal trespass after an incident in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Monday, October 28 – arrested Eli Jasztal for disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, October 28 – a liquor violation was reported in the 300 block of Thorn St.

Monday, October 28 – took a report of a stolen trailer and breaking and entering in the 800 block of E. Crawford St.

Tuesday, October 29 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, October 29 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesdsay, October 30 – a welfare check was conducted with no issues.

Wednesday, October 30 – a burglary was reported in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, October 30 – arrested Haley Friemoth, 18, of Van Wert, and Landin Friemoth, 21, of Van Wert for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, October 30 – a trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of John Brown Rd.

Wednesday, October 30 – a vehicle ran into a stopped train on Fisher Ave.

Thursday, October 31 – a 14-year-old juvenile was charged with an assault after an incident in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Thursday, October 31 – criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, November 1 – criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Frothingham St. The incident is under investigation.

Friday, November 1 – a trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of Maple Ave.

Friday, November 1 – a report was made in reference to money being taken from a vehicle overnight in the 700 block of Williams St.

Friday, November 1 – a second report was made in reference to a theft from a vehicle that occurred sometime overnight in the 700 block of Williams St.

Friday, November 1– a menacing by stalking report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, November 1 – criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of S. Cherry St.

Saturday, November 2 – a theft and identify theft were reported in the 300 block of Center St.

Saturday, November 2 – a parking ticket was issued in the 800 block of State St.