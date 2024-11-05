Local BDC gets financial boost

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has made a significant investment in the future of Van Wert County by donating $150,000 to the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert’s capital campaign. This generous contribution will help the BDC continue its mission of promoting economic growth and job creation in the region.

The BDC plays a vital role in working alongside local economic development efforts to attract new businesses, retain existing ones, and foster a thriving business environment. With the support of the Van Wert County Foundation, the BDC will be able to expand its programs and services, including:

Business Retention and Expansion: Providing support and resources to existing businesses to help them grow and create jobs.

Providing support and resources to existing businesses to help them grow and create jobs. Business Attraction: Recruiting new businesses and assisting with site selection, permitting, and other development processes.

Recruiting new businesses and assisting with site selection, permitting, and other development processes. Workforce Development: Collaborating with businesses, local educational institutions, and training providers to develop a skilled workforce.

Collaborating with businesses, local educational institutions, and training providers to develop a skilled workforce. Community Development: Supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life in Van Wert County.

Pictured left to right are Stacy Adam, BDC board member; Seth Baker, CEO, Van Wert County Foundation; Andy Czajkowski, BDC President; Eva Yarger, Van Wert County Foundation Trustee; John White, BDC Capital Campaign Manager; Laney Nofer, Director of Philanthropy, Van Wert County Foundation. Photo submitted

“We are incredibly grateful for the Van Wert County Foundation’s generous support,” said John White, Capital Campaign Manager at the BDC. “This investment will help us continue to drive economic growth and create a brighter future for our community.”

For more information, please visit www.bdcvw.com to connect or learn more.

About the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert

The mission of the Business Development Corporation is to provide economic development opportunities through assisting businesses with land and building acquisitions and providing favorable financing opportunities to create a fertile business environment and serve the people of Van Wert County.