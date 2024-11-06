Church to offer Thanksgiving dinner

Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church will be holding its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 12-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.

A full turkey dinner will offered free of charge for any in our community who is alone or in need of a helping hand this holiday season. You may eat in or carry out at the TFC Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert. TFC will also deliver your meal or give you a ride to the event as long as you call to schedule no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 27. The church office number is 419.238.2788. The office will be closed Thanksgiving Day and cannot accept last minute changes to the delivery schedule.

Members of the community may donate food or volunteer by emailing thanksgiving@trinityfriendschurch.com.