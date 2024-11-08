Central announces new board member

Submitted information

Central Insurance has announced the appointment of Ryan Maconachy to its Board of Directors, effective October 24. Maconachy’s extensive expertise in healthcare, capital markets, and commercial real estate make him a valuable addition to Central Insurance.

Ryan Maconachy

“Ryan’s expertise and character align perfectly with Central’s vision and values of integrity, relationships, and excellence. His insight into market dynamics and strategic growth opportunities will help us continue delivering financial stability and innovative solutions for our customers,” said Cindy Hurless, COO, Director and Corporate Secretary.

As co-head and vice chairman of Newmark’s Healthcare and Alternative Real Estate Assets platform, Ryan is responsible for healthcare and seniors housing-related investment sales advisory, mortgage banking, and equity transactions throughout the U.S. With more than 22 years of commercial real estate experience, particularly in healthcare and seniors housing, Ryan has completed transactions valued at over $37 billion throughout the U.S.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central Insurance remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City.