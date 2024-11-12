VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/11/2024

Monday November 11, 2024

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.

12:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a subject who fell.

2:27 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject with severe body pain.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to speak with the property owner for a civil complaint.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a civil complaint.

6:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Jeep Wrangler was parked on Walcott Street and weas hit by a 2013 GMC Sierra driven by Monte Linn of of Willshire Township. No injuries were reported.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Anthony Lawerance Abels, 24, of Mendon was released on bond and issued a summons to appear in Court.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a dispute.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.