New salon opens…

Historic Main Street Van Wert has announced the grand opening of The Maeve Salon, now open at 117 N. Washington St. in the heart of downtown Van Wert. This locally-owned salon brings a fresh, modern space to our community, offering personalized beauty and wellness services. The Maeve Salon’s opening is a testament to the vibrant growth and revitalization efforts in the historic downtown area. Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price welcomed the new salon and said such businesses enhance the diversity and appeal of downtown, as well as bringing new energy and services to the community. Photo submitted