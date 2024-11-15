Annual service to be held Nov. 24

The annual Van Wert community Thanksgiving service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert, across from Taylor Auto. It will be preceded with a time of praise and worship with the Trinity Global Praise Band at 5:45 p.m.

The service will include personal testimonies, special music, congregational singing, special speakers and scripture readers, and children’s care and service. Thanksgiving gift packages will be given to all children in attendance. A special thanksgiving offering will be taken in support of Portal 2:20 Teen Center, along with a ministry update from Director Julie Burk. Pastor Gary Ginter of Ohio City and Willshire Methodist Churches will deliver a short message of Thanksgiving.

Several local clergy members will take part in the annual Thanksgiving community service. Photo submitted

Pictured are local ministers who will participate in the service (left to right) are host pastor, David To, Trinity Global; Matt McGovern, Trinity Friends; Gary Ginter, Gerald Baker, First United Brethren; Tom Emery, Salem Presbyterian of Venedocia; Bill Watson, Pentecostal Way; Paul Hoverman, coordinator. J. H. Vanlal, First Presbyterian, and Aaron McGranahan, Promise Church (not pictured).

The entire Van Wert community is invited to attend this special service, which has become a Van Wert tradition.