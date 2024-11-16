Grieving? Know Someone Who Is?

Submitted information

When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Trinity Friends Church is hosting a Surviving the Holidays seminar from Griefshare which will help participants discover:

How to deal with emotions

What to do about traditions

Helpful tips for surviving social events

How to find hope for the future

There are two opportunities for community members to participate: December 4 from 6-8 p.m. or December 11 from 12-2:30 p.m.

The seminar will be held in the Fireside Room in TFC’s Family Life Center at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. It is free of charge, but to help plan for space and materials, pre-registration is requested by calling 419.238.2788, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

From 6-7 p.m. December 18, TFC will host a special Christmas of Hope service in the Youth Room for the community to honor their missed loved ones and also hear a message of hope this holiday season. This service is open to not only participants of the seminar, but all who wish to honor a deceased loved one this Christmas.