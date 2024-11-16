Nativity scene…

St. Paul’s Church is making plans for the Christmas season. The church has purchased life-size Nativity figures and has built a permanent stable to display them this year. As the kickoff event of their 175th anniversary celebration, St. Paul’s invites the community to come by and see the “big” Nativity outside and then come inside and view a display of the congregation’s Nativities. There will be dozens of old and new, fancy and plain and big and small scenes to see. While touring the display, enjoy some hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas cookies. The event will take place from 6:30-p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 13-14. St. Paul’s is located at 6077 German Church Road. It will be a great night to visit the church and enjoy the Christmas lights in the Village of Wren who will celebrate those nights as well. Photos submitted