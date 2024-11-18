VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/17/2024

Sunday November 17, 2024

3:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with swollen legs.

3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of disorderly conduct.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:51 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Route 81 in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a utility pole being down in the roadway.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the roadway.

1:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a report of a rubbish fire on Richey Road in Pleasant Township.

4:54 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Euclid Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a complaint of hunters trespassing.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hillcrest Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rhodes Mille Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of criminal trespassing.

7:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Idlewood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.