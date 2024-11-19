VWCO Sheriff’s activity report 11/18/2024

Monday November 18, 2024

2:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on South Shannon Street for a Fire Alarm.

6:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 9-1-1 call.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Venedocia Road in Jennings Township for a report of an injured deer.

1:50 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with an injured leg.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery in Union Township.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a report of a stray dog detained on the property.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of a large amount of mud on the roadway.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled semi partially in the roadway.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Boroff Road in Ridge Township to check the area for a subject who may have been in mental distress.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the area for a subject who may have been in mental distress.