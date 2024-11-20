Delphos sets community worship service

Submitted information

DELPHOS — The community is invited to the 46th Delphos Community Christmas Worship Service presented by the Delphos Ministerial Association at 7 p.m. Monday, December 9, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Scripture readings and songs will guide our thoughts and prayers. Delphos Jefferson and St. John the Evangelist Catholic School high school choirs, as well as local church choirs and soloists will be participating.