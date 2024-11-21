VWCO Sheriff’s activity report 11/19/2024

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.

9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a report of a car fire on U.S. 30, near Ohio 49 South in Tully Township.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of two loose dogs.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Jackston Township for a complaint of two loose dogs.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Prairie Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

2:40 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit 1, a silver 2003 Lincoln Town Car driven by Aaron Stoller, was westbound on Middle Point Road near Dog Creek Road. Unit 1 went off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail and deployed the front airbag. Unit One sustained disabling damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Unit 1 was towed from the scene.