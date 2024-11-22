VW independent news briefs

VW independent staff

U.S. 30 ramp to close

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office, U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 224 westbound in Van Wert will close on Tuesday, November 26, for approximately one day for pavement milling to increase friction.

The official detour for the day will be U.S. 30 to U.S. 127 to U.S. 30 westbound, back to U.S. 224.

Christmas collection continues

National collection week for Operation Christmas Child, also known as the “shoebox project” continues at Calvary Evangelical Church on Van Wert-Decatur Rd through Monday, November 25. Record number of boxes are coming in.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today, 12-2 p.m. Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Sunday. More information can be found here.

Van Wert LIVE receives grant

The Mercer County Civic Foundation has generously awarded Van Wert LIVE a $5,000 grant to support its Community Impact Program.

This program provides opportunities for families who might not otherwise have the means to experience the magic of live entertainment. Thanks to this grant, Van Wert LIVE will be able to extend this program specifically to Mercer County residents. On any given show night, Mercer County patrons make up a significant portion of the audience.

Area roundabout planned

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that a roundabout will be constructed to improve the intersection at Ohio 65 and Bluelick Road, north of Lima.

Other alternatives studied but not selected were adding turn lanes on Bluelick Road, or constructing a roundabout northwest of the existing intersection.

The project will now advance to the detailed design phase. Construction is slated to begin in the summer or fall of 2027.