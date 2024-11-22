VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/21/2024

Thursday November 21, 2024

12:47 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street for a subject who fell.

7:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of loose ducks.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of being scammed.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Juvenile Probation.

1:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject with heart attack symptoms.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of being scammed.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of National Court in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.