VWCO Sheriff’s activity report 11/20/2024

Wednesday November 20, 2024

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

4:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject not responding.

7:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a deceased dog.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a stray dog.

9:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

1015 hrs. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of a Mercer County Court. Cierra L Zeigler, 31, of Rockford, was located in the Village of Ohio City. She was transported to the Mercer County Line where custody was transferred to Mercer County.

11:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

4 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Mikayla Sacheen Lavy, 29, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of harassment.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of domestic violence. Amber N. Nowak, 41, of Convoy, was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.