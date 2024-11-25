VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/22/2024

Friday November 22, 2024

6:36 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire & EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. A 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Kurt Louagie of Delphos was westbound on Lincoln Highway and came onto the U.S. 30 overpass and began to lose control on the ice. The vehicle went left of center and left the left side of the roadway, then struck the concrete bridge wall and bounced back into the proper lane of travel. The vehicle was able to be driven off the right side of the roadway where it sat until being towed from the scene. Louagie was transported for minor injuries by Middle Point EMS.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of loose ducks on their property.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of an injured deer along the roadway.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Owens Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodland Cemetery.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to secure an open door at a residence.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township to check the area for a stolen vehicle reported to be in the area.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township for a report of a stray dog.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A Toyota C-HR, driven by Hannah Rocheleau, was northbound on Middle Point Wetzel at Lincoln Highway. A Mazda 6, driven by Andrew Thomas, was westbound on Lincoln Highway at Middle Point Wetzel. Rocheleau failed to yield and struck Thomas’s vehicle in the driver’s side rear of the vehicle. Rocheleau’s vehicle spun one time before coming to a rest off the right side of the road. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. All patients were treated and released on scene by Middle Point EMS.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

7:49 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a violation of protection order.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check a report of a vehicle along the side of the roadway and a subject walking.