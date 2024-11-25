VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/23/2024
Saturday November 23, 2024
12:27 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Please Court for a bond violation. Emily Suzanne Apple of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
1:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.
9:55 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of identity theft.
10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.
3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Brandon Nicholas Decker of Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of an injured deer.
9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.
9:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Elizabeth Kay Hoersten, 40, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
