VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/24/2024

Sunday November 24, 2024

12:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

8:09 a.m. – The office received a call from an individual stating that a friend had confessed to killing his girlfriend and another man. The caller said the friend also said he was going to kill himself. The caller explained the friend had left and was no longer with the caller. A deputy responded to the caller’s location to gather additional information while deputies continued working on the information the caller initially provided. Sheriff Riggenbach advised that deputies obtained additional information by talking to several different people and made entry to a home in Ohio City to check the welfare of the home resident. Once inside the house, deputies located a female and male subject who were both deceased as a result of gunshot wounds. Deputies secured the home and contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to respond and assist in processing the crime scene. The two victims in the home were identified as Shelby M. Coats, 29, of Ohio City, and Andrew C. Lause, 30, of Delphos. Sheriff Riggenbach said during this same time, deputies also located a vehicle at a different residence belonging to the individual who made the statements about killing two people. A perimeter was set up around this residence until a search warrant was obtained to enter. Once the search warrant was obtained, members of the Van Wert Police Department’s SRT team entered the residence with assistance from deputies. Inside the residence, the man deputies were looking for was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was still breathing. Officers and deputies immediately removed the man from the residence and turned him over to the Van Wert EMS members who had staged nearby. The man was transported to Ohio Health Van Wert, where he was later pronounced dead. The man found inside this home, who was also the suspect in the two victim’s deaths, was: Paul A. Boldman, age 51, of Ohio City. (Photo Attached) Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also processed this scene. The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office and Troopers from the Van Wert Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with this incident. The investigation into this incident continues.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to contact a resident for Allen County, Indiana.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of menacing.

12:25 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who was ill.

2:24 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle along the roadway.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a horse. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to Aappear. Brandi Runyon, 33, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.