Wannemacher joins CNB team

Citizens National Bank (CNB) is pleased to welcome Bain Wannemacher as a mortgage loan originator in their Van Wert Office. In this role, he will facilitate mortgage, home equity, and other retail loan applications.

Before coming to CNB, Wannemacher started his career in insurance and supply sales, and had a six-year stint as a business owner.

Bain Wannemacher

“I am excited to join the already top-notch team here at CNB,” he said. “I have always appreciated the way CNB puts their customers first and makes an impact within the community. I am looking forward to getting more involved within the community, working with realtors, and helping customers navigate the process of homeownership.”

“We are excited to welcome Bain to our Van Wert office,” said Al Saylor, Van Wert Market President. “He has a real passion for working and being part of the Van Wert community. His experience in insurance and business ownership will prove to be a great addition to the team. I look forward to seeing him work with our customers and walk them through the home-buying process.”

In his free time, he spends time with his wife of five years and their daughter as well as golfing and working out. He also serves at his church and volunteers at his local Youth for Christ Chapter.

With offices in Bluffton, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Findlay, Lima, Springfield, Van Wert and Toledo, Citizens National Bank has assets totaling more than $1 billion and has been serving the communities of west central Ohio since 1920.