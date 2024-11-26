VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/25/2024

Monday November 25, 2024

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to assist in retrieving a loose dog from private property.

7:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog contained on the property.

9:06 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a dog locked in a vehicle.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to attempt to locate a possible fire in some woods.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

11:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to check for a missing juvenile from the City of Van Wert.

11:56 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject not feeling well.