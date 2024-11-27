VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/26/2024

Tuesday November 26, 2024

12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an assault.

2:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township to check the welfare of a juvenile who did not report to school.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

12:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:22 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

2:01 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery in Union Township.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Gary Backus of Delphos was making a right turn from Gamble Rd. onto Ohio 116 when he made an improper turn, turning into the lane of a 2000 Honda Odyssey driven by Rodney Heitz of York Township, Heitz’s car left the right side of the roadway striking a sign before coming to rest. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a elderly subject walking along the roadway.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check the report of a suspicious subject.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dustman Road in Liberty Township to check the report of a subject walking along the roadway.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township attempting to locate a vehicle for Van Wert Police.