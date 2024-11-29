VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/27/2024

Wednesday November 27, 2024

12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:29 a.m.- Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject along the roadway.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Harrison Township for an issue with wildlife.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy to make contact with a resident for the Van Wert Police.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while property was retrieved.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of reckless driving.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Venedocia Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of a stray dog.