VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/28/2024

Thursday November 28, 2024

9:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a report of hunters trespassing in some woods.

1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a active smoke alarm.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a dispute between a motorist and tow truck driver.

7:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies received a report of an injured subjects arriving at a hospital who had been involved in an ATV accident on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township. The incident remains under investigation.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.