VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/29/2024

Friday November 29, 2024

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:05 a.m.- Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of theft.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of shots being fired onto their property.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rogers Road in Ridge Township.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of loose dogs.

9:44 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on South Clay in the City of Delphos for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

10:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise complaint.

11:56 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.