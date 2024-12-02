St. Paul’s Church celebrating Christmas

Christmas celebrations are in full swing at St. Paul’s Church, located on 6077 German Church Rd. in Ohio City.

The annual Children’s Christmas program will be held at 10 a.m. during the December 8 church service. The inaugural nativity showcase featuring nativity sets from members of the church’s families and the new outdoor nativity scene will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday,December 13-14. Coffee, hot cocoa and cookies will be served to all visitors.

Attention all singers: St Paul’s will be caroling at local care facilities on December 15th beginning at 1:30 at Hearth and Home.

Christmas Eve service will be at 6:30pm on December 24.