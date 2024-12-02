VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/30/2024

Saturday November 30, 2024

1:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

9:09 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Daniel Thomas Lehmkuhle, 26, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for an unruly juvenile. The male juvenile, 15, was taken into custody and transported to juvenile detention.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Overholt Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a dog.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a subject with chest pain.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of criminal damaging.

7:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to Hat Creek Arena on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with injuries from a bull ride.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of a stray dog.