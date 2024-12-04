VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/3/2024

Tuesday December 3, 2024

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township attempting to locate a vehicle for the Van Wert Police.

3:23 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:26 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

7:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of harassment.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of menacing.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ireland Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of hunters trespassing.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of fraud.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Payne Road in Tully Township for a complaint of fraud.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of mail that was recovered undelivered. The mail was turned over to the U.S. Postal Service.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. A 2021 Jeep Cherokee driven by Brent Day was southbound on Mendon Road when it struck a deer running across the road. One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS for arm pain.

9:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was dizzy and weak.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.